Staunchly anti-LGBT+ Brexiteer Ann Widdecombe, who thinks gay people can be cured, to speak at Tory event Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Cardiff University Conservatives have drawn criticism for inviting Ann Widdecombe, a brash former British lawmaker who once suggested gay people can be β€œcured”, to speak at an online seminar. Throughout her decades-long career as a Conservative Party turned Brexit Party politician, Widdecombe has emerged as one... πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this