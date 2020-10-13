|
St Thomas' Hospital sealed off in London in security alert
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Armed police and emergency services were sent to St Thomas' Hospital in central London.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
St Thomas' Hospital Hospital in London, England
London Capital of the United Kingdom
Kubrat Pulev says he will fight Anthony Joshua on 12 December in LondonKubrat Pulev will fight champion Anthony Joshua in a world heavyweight title bout in London on 12 December, the Bulgarian claims.
BBC News
Joshua fight will take place on 12 December, says PulevKubrat Pulev will fight champion Anthony Joshua in a world heavyweight title bout in London on 12 December, the Bulgarian claims.
BBC News
Chris Brown and Adele: Secretly Hooking Up?!It sounds like the premise for an extremely dark romantic comedy. He's one of the most reviled public figures of his time, and she's the second-most beloved..
WorldNews
Some European countries show record spikes in coronavirus infection ratesEuropean countries have reported more than 451,000 new coronavirus cases in the past seven days. The U.K. and France, like many European countries, are showing..
CBS News
Tweets about this