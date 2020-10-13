Global  
 

Kamala Harris warns Amy Coney Barrett will ‘undo Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy’ – and put equal marriage in jeopardy

PinkNews Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Kamala Harris spoke against Amy Coney Barrett’s controversial Supreme Court nomination Monday (October 12), delivering a stark warning about Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy of equality being irrevocably “undone” The Democratic vice presidential nominee gave a measured yet impassioned speech on the...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Amy Coney Barrett says Supreme Court must be independent and enforce rule of law

Amy Coney Barrett says Supreme Court must be independent and enforce rule of law 01:04

 US Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has said Americans “deserve anindependent Supreme Court that interprets our Constitution and laws as theyare written". Her comments encapsulated her conservative approach to the lawthat has Republicans excited about the prospect of her taking the place of...

Judge Amy Coney Barrett Delivers Opening Remarks at Senate Confirmation Hearing [Video]

Judge Amy Coney Barrett Delivers Opening Remarks at Senate Confirmation Hearing

The opening day of Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing for a lifetime seat on the Supreme Court was marked by contention.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published
Supreme Court: SJSU Political Science Professor On Day 1 Of Amy Coney Barrett Hearings [Video]

Supreme Court: SJSU Political Science Professor On Day 1 Of Amy Coney Barrett Hearings

San Jose State political science professor and political strategist Donna Crane, who has worked on several Supreme Court nominations, talks to KPIX 5's Elizabeth Cook following the first day of..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:52Published
Sen. Crapo opening statement, Idaho officials respond to SCOTUS confirmation hearing [Video]

Sen. Crapo opening statement, Idaho officials respond to SCOTUS confirmation hearing

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett has exemplary academic and legal credentials and is preeminently qualified to serve on our nation’s highest court,” said Crapo.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 02:59Published

Amy Coney Barrett winning Supreme Court seat would ‘be the final puzzle piece’ in overturning marriage equality, lawyers warn

 Amy Coney Barrett, Donald Trump’s nominee to replace LGBT+ rights hero Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, has been accused of cozying up to groups that...
PinkNews

Harris rips Barrett confirmation process as 'illegitimate,' claims nominee will 'undo' Ginsburg's legacy 

 Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, slammed the panel for carrying out what she called an...
FOXNews.com


