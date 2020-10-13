Kamala Harris warns Amy Coney Barrett will ‘undo Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy’ – and put equal marriage in jeopardy
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 () Kamala Harris spoke against Amy Coney Barrett’s controversial Supreme Court nomination Monday (October 12), delivering a stark warning about Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy of equality being irrevocably “undone” The Democratic vice presidential nominee gave a measured yet impassioned speech on the...
US Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has said Americans “deserve anindependent Supreme Court that interprets our Constitution and laws as theyare written". Her comments encapsulated her conservative approach to the lawthat has Republicans excited about the prospect of her taking the place of...