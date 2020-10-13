Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump just sent invites to a ‘Trump Pride’ rally with no mention of LGBT+ people – or his 181 attacks on the community

PinkNews Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Donald Trump is hold a “Trump Pride” rally Tuesday (October 13) in what is perhaps the most confusing plot twist of 2020. The invitation to “Trump Pride”, a free event in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, was released Saturday (October 10) — just three days before the event is set to take place — and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: President Donald Trump To Hold Rally In Johnstown On October 13

President Donald Trump To Hold Rally In Johnstown On October 13 00:18

 President Donald Trump is holding a "Make America Great Again" rally in Johnstown on Tuesday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Visits Key Battleground State Of Florida For MAGA Rally [Video]

President Trump Visits Key Battleground State Of Florida For MAGA Rally

CBS4's Ty Russell reports the president's visit comes after the White House announced he tested negative for COVID.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:12Published
After COVID-19, Trump returns to rallies [Video]

After COVID-19, Trump returns to rallies

[NFA] President Donald Trump sought to put his bout with COVID-19 behind him with a return to the campaign trail in Florida on Monday, as new polls show him losing more ground to Democratic rival Joe..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:20Published
President Trump holding rally in Sanford [Video]

President Trump holding rally in Sanford

President Donald Trump is holding a campaign event in Sanford on Monday. Trump made his first public appearance on Saturday since he was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 03:06Published

Tweets about this

BlakeyNeely

Blake Neely RT @PinkNews: Donald Trump just sent invites to a ‘Trump Pride’ rally with no mention of LGBT+ people – or his 181 attacks on the community… 38 minutes ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Donald Trump just sent invites to a ‘Trump Pride’ rally with no mention of LGBT+ people – or his 181 attacks on the… https://t.co/3K9KkL64Bl 1 hour ago

cathars4fun

cathars4fun @citizenwillis @donwinslow @AmyMcGrathKY While McConnel's peers were being sent to Vietnam he pulled strings to go… https://t.co/6yYqUWhJ9W 6 hours ago

aaronwe56359210

aaron west The GOP party needs 2 all b kicked out of office & sent 2 Russia right with Trump's ratchet***family. This GOP… https://t.co/BpFnQSHFZA 7 hours ago

oceanlover6641

Debbie Duplantis RT @RichardGrenell: He just sent a letter Friday saying he didn’t want federal help from Donald Trump. 9 hours ago

cho_hansu

hansu cho RT @shim_doctor: I've just sent a letter and two packages containing Pyramax Tab. to Donald J. Trump via both FedEx & EMS. It will arrive… 12 hours ago

NRGWasted

Nicholas R Greiner @VP hey Mr vice President Mike pence my name is Nicholas griner I just sent a message to the White House and I woul… https://t.co/BcCDN20sg3 12 hours ago

Dayoaderibole

Ronnie Lott RT @iamTROL: My Father; a retired policeman, just sent me a video of Donald Trump saying American police officers should shoot protesters.… 16 hours ago