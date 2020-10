Macclesfield Town: Robert Smethurst takes over club as Robbie Savage joins board Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

BBC Local News: Manchester -- Robert Smethurst buys Macclesfield Town's assets and plans to enter the club in the North West Counties League next season. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Macclesfield Town wound up in High Court



Sky Sports News reporter Fraiser Dainton reports from Moss Rose after Macclesfield Town were wound up in the High Court after the club owed more than £500,000. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:57 Published on September 16, 2020

Tweets about this