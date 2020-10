You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Wants to 'Kiss all the Guys and Beautiful Women' at Rally



President Donald Trump tells attendees at a campaign rally that he is feeling so good he wants to “kiss everyone.” Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:40 Published 1 hour ago ‘Trump Putin’ banner flown over Miami beach



A plane flew a "Trump Putin" banner over Haulover Beach in Miami on October 12. Trump held a campaign rally in Florida in the evening of the same day, his first after his COVID-19 treatment. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:32 Published 5 hours ago President Trump dances to 'YMCA' at rally in Sanford, Florida



President Trump was seen dancing to the tune "YMCA" by the Village People at a rally in Sanford, Florida on October 12. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 6 hours ago

Tweets about this