Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nicola Adams has zero time for homophobes who ‘can’t watch’ her dance with another woman on Strictly Come Dancing

PinkNews Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Nicola Adams could not have less time for homophobes who “can’t watch” her dance with a same-sex partner on Strictly Come Dancing.  Strictly fans were thrilled when it was recently revealed that lesbian boxer Nicola Adams would be paired with pro Katya Jones, who won the competition in 2017, in the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

This dance program embraces children with special needs [Video]

This dance program embraces children with special needs

A high school student is working to help families of children with special needs during the pandemic by providing free virtual dance classes via Zoom. The Always Dancing Project is aimed at kids who..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:34Published
Einstein the talking parrot just loves to sing and dance [Video]

Einstein the talking parrot just loves to sing and dance

Einstein is perched on a kitchen drawer that is provided just for him. He starts to hum a tune, starts to dance, and tells his owner to "Shake your butt! Shake, rattle, roll!" Einstein, I bet..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:17Published
Aloha! US Surgeon General Jerome Adams Criminally Cited For Sightseeing In Hawaii [Video]

Aloha! US Surgeon General Jerome Adams Criminally Cited For Sightseeing In Hawaii

US surgeon general Jerome Adams was cited for being in a closed Hawaii park in August. The park in a rural area offers a picturesque view of Mokolii island, known as Chinaman’s Hat for its cone..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Tweets about this