Rochelle Humes shares adorable snap of new born son in update to fans
Rochelle Humes shares adorable snap of new born son in update to fans
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 (
14 minutes ago
)
The TV presenter and her husband Marvin became proud parents to Blake Hampton Humes last week.
