Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rochelle Humes shares adorable snap of new born son in update to fans

Daily Record Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Rochelle Humes shares adorable snap of new born son in update to fansThe TV presenter and her husband Marvin became proud parents to Blake Hampton Humes last week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this