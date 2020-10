You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'More anti-English than anti-Covid'



Welsh Conservative MP Alun Cairns has said that the threat to close the border between England and Wales is "more anti-English than anti-Covid". This comes after the First Minister of Wales, Mark.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:38 Published 5 minutes ago Welsh Government to introduce Covid-19 travel ban from high risk UK areas



The Welsh Government is preparing to prevent people who live in areas of theUK with high levels of coronavirus from travelling to Wales, First MinisterMark Drakeford has announced. Mr Drakeford said.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published 2 hours ago Scots advised to avoid trips to Blackpool over coronavirus cases link



Nicola Sturgeon has advised Scots against travelling, singling out Blackpoolas “associated with a large and growing number of Covid cases in Scotland”. MsSturgeon also backs Welsh First Minister.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24 Published 5 hours ago

Tweets about this