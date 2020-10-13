Residents react to Mansfield getting same rules as Nottingham Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Mansfield has the lowest rate of cases in the country, roughly 10 percent of Nottingham's figure. Mansfield has the lowest rate of cases in the country, roughly 10 percent of Nottingham's figure. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

