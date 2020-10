You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Captain Sir Tom Moore given first ever veterans railcard



Captain Sir Tom Moore has been presented with the very first railcard for military veterans. The new card will offer discounted travel for an estimated 830,000 veterans regardless of age. Report by.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:27 Published 9 hours ago Captain Sir Tom Moore presented with first veterans railcard



Captain Sir Tom Moore has been presented with the very first veteransrailcard. An estimated 830,000 veterans will now be able to get up to a thirdoff all rail fares from November 5, as well as.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published 19 hours ago Captain Tom helps launch Lloyd Scott Three Peaks challenge



Captain Sir Tom Moore helps to launch the Lloyd Scott Three Peaks Challenge inhis Bedfordshire garden. Captain Tom enjoyed a race with Lloyd, who will dothe challenge in his deep-sea diving suit for.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this