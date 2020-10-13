|
|
|
Mental health concern for Wales' only prison football team
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
Wales' only prison football team is appealing against being kicked out of a league after 20 years.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Boulder issues summons over CU football team hike on Mount Sanitas
The University of Colorado Boulder's director of football operations was issued a summons over a team hike on Mount Sanitas, where more than 100 people involved with the program were seen hiking..
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:35Published
|
Britain's healthiest pensioner has not seen a doctor for 70 years
Britain's healthiest pensioner has not seen his doctor in 70 YEARS and puts his well-being down to eating a hot meal each day and climbing the stairs of his local church. Bernard Lawes, 87, never..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:46Published
Tweets about this
|