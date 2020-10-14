Global  
 

Piers Morgan admits being a ‘bit of a bully’ after mimicking gay journalist’s voice

PinkNews Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Piers Morgan has admitted that he was a “bit of a bully” when he mimicked the voice of gay journalist Benjamin Butterworth. Last year, Butterworth appeared on Good Morning Britain alongside India Willoughby to discuss a petition to have Piers Morgan fired from the show over his anti-trans comments. Butterworth,...
