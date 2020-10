Surrey cabinet member Julie Iles awarded OBE for public and political service Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

County councillor Julie Iles is also the national president of the Conservative Women’s Organisation. County councillor Julie Iles is also the national president of the Conservative Women’s Organisation. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this