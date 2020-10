Steven Pressley tips Rangers to beat Celtic as he pinpoints key factor Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The former defender has lifted the title with both Glasgow giants and reckons there's little between them this season. The former defender has lifted the title with both Glasgow giants and reckons there's little between them this season. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published 2 days ago Pressley tips Rangers in Old Firm 01:39 Former Rangers and Celtic defender Steven Pressley tips Rangers to win this weekend's Old Firm. You Might Like

Tweets about this