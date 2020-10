You Might Like

Tweets about this The Irish News Egyptian cinema's ‘golden age' actor Mahmoud Yassin dies at 79 https://t.co/Z0CuzYlFt8 14 hours ago Splendid Psyche Egyptian cinema’s ‘golden age’ actor Mahmoud Yassin dies at 79 https://t.co/mmcsv4zcu1 16 hours ago Michael Honey 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #FBPE RT @globalbreaking_: 🚨Global Breaking. Egyptian cinema’s ‘golden age’ actor Mahmoud Yassin dies at 79: He had more than 150 films to his na… 16 hours ago GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS 🚨Global Breaking. Egyptian cinema’s ‘golden age’ actor Mahmoud Yassin dies at 79: He had more than 150 films to his name. 16 hours ago BreakingNews.ie Egyptian cinema’s ‘golden age’ actor Mahmoud Yassin dies at 79 https://t.co/psXxL8tBs0 16 hours ago The Irish News Egyptian cinema's ‘golden age' actor Mahmoud Yassin dies at 79 https://t.co/Z0CuzY44BA 16 hours ago