Dumbarton gaffer Jim Duffy keen for squad additions before League One kick off Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The Sons are set to travel to Forfar Athletic on Saturday without the injured Stefan McCluskey and suspended Chris Hamilton, leaving Duffy keen to add to his options.

