Watch: First convoy of Indian Army passes through newly inaugurated Atal Tunnel



The first Indian Army convoy passed through the newly inaugurated Atal Tunnel near Manali on October 07. The tunnel helps in saving four to five hours of travel time while travelling from Manali to.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15 Published 1 week ago

Wales to consider introducing restrictions on people from UK coronavirus hotspots



The Welsh Government is considering imposing quarantine restrictions on peopletravelling into Wales from areas of the UK with high prevalence ofcoronavirus, its health minister says. Vaughan Gething.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 1 week ago