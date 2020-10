You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Armed police raid house of man suspected of murder and series of stabbings in Birmingham



Armed police have raided the house of a 27-year-old suspected of committing a series of stabbings that left one dead and several injured in Birmingham. Footage shows a police car still outside the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:47 Published on September 7, 2020

Tweets about this