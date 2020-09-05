Scotland vs Czech Republic In Pictures

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Clarke: A hiding to nothing



Scotland head coach Steve Clarke described the 2-1 win over the Czech Republic as a "hiding to nothing" after the hosts were forced in to making nine changes to their coronavirus hit squad in the UEFA.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:37 Published on September 7, 2020 Clarke: Czech Rep will be good level



Scotland boss Steve Clarke believes Nations League opponents Czech Republic will be at a good level despite having to make late changes to their squad due to a positive coronavirus test. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:53 Published on September 6, 2020 Why Czech Republic vs Scotland goes ahead



Sky Sports News' Luke Shanley explains the confusion over Scotland's Nations League match against the Czech Republic on Monday. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:27 Published on September 5, 2020

Tweets about this