Mary Trump eviscerates her uncle Donald’s Village People ‘dancing’ and Don Lemon can’t handle it

PinkNews Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Mary Trump, the lesbian niece of Donald Trump, tore into the US president’s terrible dancing skills to the delight of CNN anchor Don Lemon on Tuesday (13 October). Mary, who recently published a scathing hair plugs-all book on her uncle, managed to compress the levels of horror, confusion and delirium felt by those...
News video: President Trump dances to 'YMCA' at rally in Sanford, Florida

President Trump dances to 'YMCA' at rally in Sanford, Florida 00:59

 President Trump was seen dancing to the tune "YMCA" by the Village People at a rally in Sanford, Florida on October 12.

