Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Northern Ireland restrictions sink in as Covid-19 tightens its grip

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Northern Ireland restrictions sink in as Covid-19 tightens its gripA record 1,217 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Wednesday as Northern Ireland woke up to the news of a raft of tough 'circuit-breaker' restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ireland faces tighter Covid restrictions after rejecting public health advice [Video]

Ireland faces tighter Covid restrictions after rejecting public health advice

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly addresses the media at GovernmentBuildings in Dublin following the announcement that Ireland will face tighterCovid-19 restrictions. Under the restrictions of level..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published
Northern Ireland to inject £29 million into 'cultural recovery' [Video]

Northern Ireland to inject £29 million into 'cultural recovery'

The Executive also disclosed new support for the beleaguered arts sector.Finance Minister Conor Murphy said: “I am pleased to announce £29 million forcultural recovery.” Theatres, music and other..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Sturgeon: England’s restrictions ‘will not be sufficient’ [Video]

Sturgeon: England’s restrictions ‘will not be sufficient’

First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has said England's new Covid-19 restrictions by Boris Johnson “will not be sufficient to bring the R-rate down.” Sturgeon added that she will likely be..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Northern Ireland shuts schools; Liverpool slams revelers

 LONDON (AP) — Northern Ireland on Wednesday introduced the tightest COVID-19 restrictions in the United Kingdom, closing schools, pubs and restaurants to slow...
SeattlePI.com

Pubs and schools to close after ministers criticised for dithering on decision over new Covid restrictions

Pubs and schools to close after ministers criticised for dithering on decision over new Covid restrictions Northern Ireland is set for a period of intensified coronavirus restrictions after executive ministers agreed to closures of schools, pubs and restaurants...
Belfast Telegraph

Coronavirus: What are Northern Ireland's new Covid rules?

 BBC News NI's Jordan Kenny explains what you need to know about the new Covid-19 restrictions.
BBC News


Tweets about this

BelTel

Belfast Telegraph Northern Ireland restrictions sink in as Covid-19 tightens its grip #coronavirus | #COVID19… https://t.co/S4uPFdIkLU 7 minutes ago