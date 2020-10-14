Global  
 

Covid-19: Boris Johnson defends regional curbs but 'rules nothing out'

BBC News Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
England's new three-tier system can both control the virus and prevent economic harm, Boris Johnson says.
News video: Boris Johnson appears to get his coronavirus rules wrong again

Boris Johnson appears to get his coronavirus rules wrong again 00:55

 Boris Johnson appears to get his coronavirus rules wrong again aftersuggesting parents and children who live apart may face restrictions if one oftheir areas goes into heightened controls. The Prime Minister told a fatherliving in a different county to his son “there may be restrictions”,...

Highlights from the Government’s Covid-19 press conference [Video]

Highlights from the Government’s Covid-19 press conference

Boris Johnson holds a press conference regarding the coronavirus situation.The Prime Minister was joined by Chancellor Rishi Sunak who has announcedbillions of pounds of extra help for firms and workers hit by coronavirusrestrictions.The package includes making the Job Support Scheme, whichreplaces the current furlough system, more generous.There will also be grantsof £2,100 available for firms in Tier 2 areas of England, primarily aimed athelping hospitality and leisure venues which have seen takings plummet due toa restrictions on households mixing.

Boris Johnson defends his approach to tackling Covid [Video]

Boris Johnson defends his approach to tackling Covid

Boris Johnson has defended the government's approach to tackling the Covid-19 outbreak, warning that an "extreme laissez faire" response, giving people greater freedom, would result in "many thousands more deaths". At a Downing Street press conference, the Prime Minister also thanked people for their "bravery" and "patience" in living under coronavirus restrictions. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Boris Johnson: This winter is not going to be easy [Video]

Boris Johnson: This winter is not going to be easy

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given a speech virtually from 10 DowningStreet to the virtual Great Northern Conference.

Boris Johnson hosts Iraqi PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi [Video]

Boris Johnson hosts Iraqi PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has welcomed his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to 10 Downing Street. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Boris Johnson welcomes Iraqi Prime Minister to Downing Street [Video]

Boris Johnson welcomes Iraqi Prime Minister to Downing Street

Iraqi premier Mustafa Al Kadhimi has met Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 10Downing Street. The Iraqi leader was appointed in May after mass anti-government protests that rocked the country and pushed former prime ministerAdel Abdul Mahdi to resign.

