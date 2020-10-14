Covid-19: Boris Johnson defends regional curbs but 'rules nothing out'

Boris Johnson appears to get his coronavirus rules wrong again aftersuggesting parents and children who live apart may face restrictions if one oftheir areas goes into heightened controls. The Prime Minister told a fatherliving in a different county to his son “there may be restrictions”,...
Boris Johnson holds a press conference regarding the coronavirus situation.The Prime Minister was joined by Chancellor Rishi Sunak who has announcedbillions of pounds of extra help for firms and workers hit by coronavirusrestrictions.The package includes making the Job Support Scheme, whichreplaces the current furlough system, more generous.There will also be grantsof £2,100 available for firms in Tier 2 areas of England, primarily aimed athelping hospitality and leisure venues which have seen takings plummet due toa restrictions on households mixing.
Boris Johnson has defended the government's approach to tackling the Covid-19 outbreak, warning that an "extreme laissez faire" response, giving people greater freedom, would result in "many thousands more deaths". At a Downing Street press conference, the Prime Minister also thanked people for their "bravery" and "patience" in living under coronavirus restrictions. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has welcomed his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to 10 Downing Street.
Iraqi premier Mustafa Al Kadhimi has met Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 10Downing Street. The Iraqi leader was appointed in May after mass anti-government protests that rocked the country and pushed former prime ministerAdel Abdul Mahdi to resign.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he emphasises with Greater Manchester mayorAndy Burnham as the region is moved into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions.The Prime Minister only confirmed a £22 million..
