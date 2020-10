You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pennsylvania GOP Lawmaker's Positive Coronavirus Test Cancels House Voting Session



A Republican lawmaker’s positive test for COVID-19 on Thursday prompted legislative leaders to immediately cancel the day’s Pennsylvania House voting session, and human resources workers were.. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:24 Published 2 weeks ago ‘Don’t want Covid positive cases to remain untraced’: Satyendar Jain



As Covid-19 cases resurge in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the Kejriwal government was doing ‘aggressive testing’ and the aim was to ensure no case was left.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:07 Published on August 31, 2020

Related news from verified sources Test and trace consultants ‘paid £7,000 day rates by Government’ Private sector consultants are being paid day rates of around £7,000 by the Government to help with its coronavirus test and trace system, according to reports.

Belfast Telegraph 11 hours ago





Tweets about this