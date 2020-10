Money Can't Buy Him A Negative COVID-Test: Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive Business Insider reports world-famous Portuguese soccer star and mega-gazillionaire Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus. Business Insider reports the Portuguese Football..

Just A Day After Students Test Positive For COVID, MAST Academy Reopens After In-Person Learning CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports the marine magnet school on Virginia Key was thoroughly sanitized ahead of Tuesday’s reopening.

Westmoreland Co.: 2 Public Safety Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus Westmoreland County officials say two Public Safety Department employees have tested positive for coronavirus. KDKA's Ross Guidotti has more.

Republic of Ireland: FAI to investigate second false positive Covid-19 test The FAI is investigating after a second member of the Republic of Ireland set-up returns a negative result after initially testing positive for Covid-19.

