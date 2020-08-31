Global  
 

40 Test and Trace consultants each paid £7,000 a day

Wales Online Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
40 Test and Trace consultants each paid £7,000 a day"The figures being spent on this broken system are truly shocking"
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: COVID consultants paid equivalent of £1.5m

COVID consultants paid equivalent of £1.5m 02:56

 The government is paying individual private sector consultants million-pound wages to work on its test and trace system.

