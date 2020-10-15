Bristol carpenter to appear alongside comedian Lee Mack in TV show Thursday, 15 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The Chop is hosted by Lee Mack, Rick Edwards and master craftsmen William Hardie. The Chop is hosted by Lee Mack, Rick Edwards and master craftsmen William Hardie. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

