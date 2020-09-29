Global  
 

When it will be announced Essex is going into Tier 2 lockdown

Essex Chronicle Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Essex will be moving into a Tier 2 lockdown this weekend.
News video: England and Wales ‘will consider extra restrictions on top of three-tier lockdown’, says Welsh health minister

England and Wales ‘will consider extra restrictions on top of three-tier lockdown’, says Welsh health minister 01:20

 England and Wales will consider extra coronavirus restrictions on top of the incoming three-tier lockdown, the Welsh health minister has said. Vaughan Gething said the new system alone would not be enough to bring the UK’s R number below one - meaning the number of people contracting coronavirus...

