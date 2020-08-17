Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Queen and Prince William visit Wiltshire

Blackmore Vale Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
The Queen is carrying out her first public engagement since lockdown.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Duchess Catherine has been a 'rock' for Queen Elizabeth amid global health crisis [Video]

Duchess Catherine has been a 'rock' for Queen Elizabeth amid global health crisis

A royal source has claimed that Duchess Catherine has been a "rock" for the Queen amid the coronavirus crisis.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:18Published
7 royals who don't go by their real name [Video]

7 royals who don't go by their real name

7 royals who don't go by their real name

Credit: Cosmopolitan     Duration: 03:05Published

Tweets about this

LianaCambridge

Liana💕 RT @hellomag: The Queen carries out joint outing with Prince William in Salisbury https://t.co/KSmGkt45tq 28 seconds ago

ladywills

Josephine Wills RT @standardnews: Queen joins Prince William to visit Porton Down for first public outing in seven months https://t.co/LVqqBOKcCV 31 minutes ago

standardnews

Evening Standard Queen joins Prince William to visit Porton Down for first public outing in seven months https://t.co/LVqqBOKcCV 35 minutes ago

GHR_Salisbury

GHRSalisbury ROYAL VISIT: This is Her Majesty's first engagement since the pandemic began - and she's brought Prince William alo… https://t.co/EOJSTeSgqG 35 minutes ago

hellomag

HELLO! The Queen carries out joint outing with Prince William in Salisbury https://t.co/KSmGkt45tq 37 minutes ago

Nico_Bloom

Nicolette RT @LizzieITV: The Queen is conducting her first public engagement outside of a royal residence since March. She has been joined by Prince… 52 minutes ago

AndoverAd

Andover Advertiser The Queen and Prince William are visiting Porton Down today - it is the monarch's first official visit since the ou… https://t.co/auBFtn6jFQ 55 minutes ago

LianaCambridge

Liana💕 RT @emynash: More on the Queen and Prince William’s visit to @dstlmod here, via @daniellestacey1 https://t.co/tpCUUeTlaL 1 hour ago