You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of October 14, 2020



The latest hospital data shows 405 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 20 more than Tuesday with 46 patients discharged or transferred from hospitals over the past 24.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 00:20 Published 13 hours ago GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of October 13, 2020



The latest hospital data showed 385 beds in use by COVID-19 patients or suspected COVID-19 patients, 15 more than Monday. Monday's three-day average positivity rate in Colorado was 5.4%. The state's.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 00:49 Published 1 day ago GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of October 12, 2020



The latest hospital data shows 370 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 13 fewer than Sunday with 34 patients discharged or transferred from hospitals over the past 24.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 00:41 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this