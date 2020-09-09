|
|
|
Council speaks out as Elmbridge upgraded to Tier 2 lockdown following continued sharp rise
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
It means no mixing of households indoors.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Matt Hancock confirms Liverpool lockdown restrictions
In a statement, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the Commons: “Earlier thisweek we brought in further measures in the North East, however in parts ofTeesside and the North West of England cases..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:36Published
|
Local lockdown dampens North East spirits
Lockdown rules will apply to council areas including Newcastle and County Durham among others, following a rise in infections.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:58Published
|
Tweets about this
|