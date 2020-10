You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'We'd all benefit' from circuit-breaker lockdown, says infectious diseases expert



The Government's latest approach to tackling the spread of Covid-19 in Englandcould lead to a continuing increase in infections, while a circuit-breakerlockdown would benefit everyone, according to an.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:59 Published 3 days ago

Related news from verified sources Live lockdown updates in Notts on first weekend in Tier 2 rules Follow our live blog for all the latest on the first Saturday under Tier 2 measures

Nottingham Post 2 days ago



Updates: Local lockdown latest with PM set to make speech New lockdown rules for England are set to be announced by the Prime Minister later today. An announcement on what happens next in Leicester was due on Friday,...

Leicester Mercury 1 week ago





Tweets about this