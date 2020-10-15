|
Covid: More than 950 Durham University students test positive
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Durham University records a sharp rise in the number of confirmed cases over the past seven days.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Gujarat made remarkable strides in Covid-19 management: VardhanFrom being one of the states most severely affected by Covid-19 to having a recovery rate of 90.57 per cent which is higher than the national average, Gujarat..
IndiaTimes
CVS to hire 15,000 to help with COVID-19, flu
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:57Published
Cheerleader's emotional reaction to making the squadWhen the competition got tighter because of COVID-19, Kayla Kosmaski had her doubts about making the cheer team. She couldn't hold back the tears when she saw..
USATODAY.com
Harsh Vardhan said he was misrepresented on Kerala Covid remarks: KK ShailajaResponding to Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan's statement on the Covid-19 situation in Kerala, state health minister KK Shailaja on Monday said that she..
IndiaTimes
Strong scientific community, good institutions India's greatest assets in fighting Covid: PM ModiPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday heaped praise on the "strong, vibrant scientific community and the good scientific institutions of India" and said "they..
IndiaTimes
Durham University collegiate public research university in Durham, United Kingdom
Durham University lockdown students run corridor marathonThe 13 freshers completed more than 2,800 "laps" of their 15-metre long corridor.
BBC News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this