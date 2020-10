Lin RT @fact_covid: The latest National influenza and COVID-19 weekly report has just been published. Will look at the data in more detail late… 3 hours ago Covid Fact Check UK The latest National influenza and COVID-19 weekly report has just been published. Will look at the data in more det… https://t.co/XUXsVBpf2v 3 hours ago The Somerset Bubble Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England https://t.co/mHl1SS9ude 3 hours ago smartecocity RT @GraviolaDOTfi: Latest weekly #Covid-19 rates for every council area in England | Oct 14 'Smart Cities' Nottingham, Knowsley, Liverpool,… 9 hours ago Graviola Finland Latest weekly #Covid-19 rates for every council area in England | Oct 14 'Smart Cities' Nottingham, Knowsley, Liver… https://t.co/A69K19cL0I 9 hours ago Patrick Millersland Dudley Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England https://t.co/vlp7B28v6T 19 hours ago Londonkiltmaker#FBPE RT @ian_a_jones: Here is the full list of the latest weekly rates for every local authority area in England. https://t.co/FlpqfjKA0I 21 hours ago Laura Miller RT @BBCLisaSummers: 🙏 to staff and customers at Belles in Hamilton for their thoughts on Covid restrictions. South Lanarkshire has the high… 22 hours ago