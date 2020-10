You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Matt Hancock: Door is open for further discussions over Covid-19 restrictions



Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the β€œdoor is open” to further discussionswith local leaders regarding business support, after the announcement thatGreater Manchester will move into Tier 3 of.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29 Published 15 hours ago Matt Hancock defends funding offer for Greater Manchester



Health Secretary Matt Hancock had defended the funding offered for Greater Manchester to enter the Tier 3 level of Covid-19 restrictions, and says it remains on the table for local leaders. Report by.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:22 Published 17 hours ago Boris Johnson says he emphasises with Andy Burham as Greater Manchester moves into Tier 3



Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he emphasises with Greater Manchester mayorAndy Burnham as the region is moved into Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions.The Prime Minister only confirmed a Β£22 million.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:31 Published 18 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Greater Manchester to move to Tier 3 Greater Manchester to move into the highest level of Covid restrictions, the BBC understands

BBC News 6 days ago





Tweets about this