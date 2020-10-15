|
|
|
Netflix film Enola Holmes with Millie Bobby Brown filmed in Sussex
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Enola Holmes is Netflix's colourful detective film about the eponymous sister of top sleuth Sherlock.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge Take a Friendship Test
Enola Holmes co-stars Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge take the ultimate friendship test. Whether they'e sharing their first impressions of each other, exchanging compliments, or guessing each..
Credit: Glamour Duration: 13:58Published
|
Enola Holmes on Netflix - Hilarious Bloopers
Here are some hilarious bloopers from the Netflix mystery movie Enola Holmes, based on Nancy Springer's novel by the same name. It stars Millie Bobby Brown, Sam Claflin, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham..
Credit: FanReviews Duration: 02:43Published
|
Enola Holmes on Netflix - Inside the Action and Stunts
It's time to go inside the action of the Netflix mystery movie Enola Holmes, based on Nancy Springer's novel by the same name. It stars Millie Bobby Brown, Sam Claflin, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham..
Credit: FanReviews Duration: 02:59Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|