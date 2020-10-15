Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Outlander's sam Heughan narrates new animation film about Scotland's last fairy

Daily Record Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Outlander's sam Heughan narrates new animation film about Scotland's last fairyThe animation tells the fascinating tale of Gille Dubh.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this