The sobering musical Jagged Little Pill, which plumbs Alanis Morissette’s 1995 breakthrough album to tell a story of an American family spiralling out of control, earned a leading 15 Tony Award nominations, as the Broadway community took the first steps to celebrate a pandemic-shortened season that upended the theatre world. 👓 View full article