Ellen DeGeneres lookalike says embattled chat show host’s ‘mean-spirited’ jibes left her ‘heartbroken’ and in therapy

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hoda Kotb: And The Worst Ever Guest On 'Today' Was...



On 'Watch What Happens Live,' host Andy Cohen got Hoda Kotb to play 'Plead the Fifth' with her friend and former 'Today' co-host Kathie Lee Gifford. According to CNN, guests are asked three questions.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:37 Published 2 days ago 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', 'Kelly and Ryan' & More Talk Shows Return To Studio



Over the past six months, daytime and late-night talk shows were forced to re-imagine their TV production from home. Now, "The Kelly Clarkson Show", "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", "Live with Kelly and.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:31 Published 2 weeks ago Steve Harvey Reacts To Ellen DeGeneres Controversy



As a fellow talk show host who was accused of having a toxic work environment, Steve Harvey says Ellen DeGeneres should not let people bring down her reputation. Plus, Harvey details the second season.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 03:40 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this