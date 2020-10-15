Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ellen DeGeneres lookalike says embattled chat show host’s ‘mean-spirited’ jibes left her ‘heartbroken’ and in therapy

PinkNews Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
An Ellen DeGeneres impersonator has revealed she sought therapy after the chat show host mocked her livelihood on live TV. Dawn Lutrell told The Telegraph that she was left “heartbroken” after DeGeneres mocked her during a segment of her eponymous daytime talk show. In 2018, Lutrell’s agent shared an...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hoda Kotb: And The Worst Ever Guest On 'Today' Was... [Video]

Hoda Kotb: And The Worst Ever Guest On 'Today' Was...

On 'Watch What Happens Live,' host Andy Cohen got Hoda Kotb to play 'Plead the Fifth' with her friend and former 'Today' co-host Kathie Lee Gifford. According to CNN, guests are asked three questions..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:37Published
'The Kelly Clarkson Show', 'Kelly and Ryan' & More Talk Shows Return To Studio [Video]

'The Kelly Clarkson Show', 'Kelly and Ryan' & More Talk Shows Return To Studio

Over the past six months, daytime and late-night talk shows were forced to re-imagine their TV production from home. Now, "The Kelly Clarkson Show", "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", "Live with Kelly and..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:31Published
Steve Harvey Reacts To Ellen DeGeneres Controversy [Video]

Steve Harvey Reacts To Ellen DeGeneres Controversy

As a fellow talk show host who was accused of having a toxic work environment, Steve Harvey says Ellen DeGeneres should not let people bring down her reputation. Plus, Harvey details the second season..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:40Published

Tweets about this