Cyfyngiadau teithio o fannau risg uchel yn dod i rym

BBC News Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Prif Weinidog Cymru'n dweud y bydd yr heddlu'n darparu mwy o swyddogion ar y ffyrdd i'w plismona.
