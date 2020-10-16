|
Premier League: Glen Durrant says PDC switch 'worthwhile' after tournament success
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Glen Durrant says his Premier League tournament success justifies his decision to switch to the PDC.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Glen Durrant English darts player
Professional Darts Corporation Professional darts organisation
Premier League Association football league in England
Everton can challenge Liverpool under Carlo Ancelotti - Jurgen KloppCarlo Ancelotti's Everton can become "the next proper challenger" to Liverpool in the Premier League, says Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.
BBC News
'The next proper challenger' - Everton can rival Liverpool, says KloppCarlo Ancelotti's Everton can become "the next proper challenger" to Liverpool in the Premier League, says Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.
BBC News
EFL rejects Premier League's £50m rescue package for League One and Two clubsEnglish Football League clubs reject the Premier League's proposed £50m rescue package for League One and Two clubs.
BBC News
Man City 2-5 Arsenal? Lawro's Premier League predictions v Afrobeat star RemaMark Lawrenson takes on Afrobeat star and Manchester United fan Rema to make predictions for this weekend's Premier League fixtures.
BBC News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this