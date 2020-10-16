Global  
 

Premier League: Glen Durrant says PDC switch 'worthwhile' after tournament success

BBC News Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Glen Durrant says his Premier League tournament success justifies his decision to switch to the PDC.
