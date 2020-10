Premier League: Glen Durrant says PDC switch 'worthwhile' after tournament success

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton can become "the next proper challenger" to Liverpool in the Premier League, says Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton can become "the next proper challenger" to Liverpool in the Premier League, says Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

English Football League clubs reject the Premier League's proposed £50m rescue package for League One and Two clubs.

Mark Lawrenson takes on Afrobeat star and Manchester United fan Rema to make predictions for this weekend's Premier League fixtures.

Manoj Sinha inaugurates Police Premier League T-20 cricket tournament in Srinagar



Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated Police Premier League (PPL) T-20 cricket tournament in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. Director General of Police (DGP) of J-K, Dilbag Singh was also present.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:49 Published on September 20, 2020

IPL 2020: MI reaches Abu Dhabi to play tournament opener against CSK



Mumbai Indians reached Abu Dhabi on September 19 ahead of their opening match of Indian Premier League 2020. Staff waved MI flags to give them a warm welcome. Mumbai Indians to play Chennai Super Kings.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:24 Published on September 19, 2020