You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Euphoria's Hunter Schafer Draws Her Ideal Superhero and More



In Part 2 of Draw With Me, we challenged Euphoria's Hunter Schafer to respond to personalized prompts using watercolors. What would her design of a superhero look like? How would she draw the abstract.. Credit: Allure Duration: 07:21 Published 1 week ago BLM artist suggests embracing 'additions' to Northland piece



Tire tracks, white paint cover recent artwork Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:12 Published on September 15, 2020

Related news from verified sources Temporary cover placed over potential Banksy artwork is defaced The painting has garnered much attention

Nottingham Post 4 days ago





Tweets about this