Patrons arrested and others ordered to leave Soho as revellers meet up for final drink before 'high' lockdown tier



Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:32 Published 42 minutes ago

Tier-Three Lockdown Could Be in the Cards for Sheffield, Leeds, Bradford, Kirklees and York



Tier-Three Lockdown Could Be in the Cards for Sheffield, Leeds, Bradford, Kirklees and York Credit: Cerise Media English Duration: 01:03 Published 2 hours ago