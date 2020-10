Phillip Schofield admits he is still ‘struggling’ and ‘sometimes has doubts’ eight months after coming out Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Phillip Schofield has admitted that his mental health is a “work in progress” after coming out as gay this year, and said he still “sometimes has doubts” about his decision. This Morning presenter Schofield, a father to two daughters, came out in February this year in a lengthy Instagram post saying... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this PinkNews Phillip Schofield admits he is still 'struggling' and 'sometimes has doubts' eight months after coming out https://t.co/DKt3LscKPJ 1 hour ago Daily Express #ThisMorning star Phillip Schofield admits 'it's still tough' as he candidly opens up about family life on… https://t.co/0eC473H7WE 1 day ago