Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Crazy’ Donald Trump savaged – yet again – by his lesbian niece Mary Trump after embarrassing town hall

PinkNews Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Donald Trump’s questionable Twitter activity was compared to that of a “crazy uncle” during Thursday night’s (October 15) NBC town hall — and his niece Mary Trump couldn’t have agreed more. Moderator Savannah Guthrie was hailed for keeping Trump in check throughout a frenetic interview as she...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: President Trump, Democratic Challenger Joe Biden Hold Dueling Town Halls

President Trump, Democratic Challenger Joe Biden Hold Dueling Town Halls 03:33

 Brooke Shafer reports the Trump campaign will have a strong presence in South Florida on Thursday

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Phil Collins demands Donald Trump stops using his music at rallies [Video]

Phil Collins demands Donald Trump stops using his music at rallies

Phil Collins has joined the growing list of musicians demanding Donald Trump's campaign bosses stop playing their music at his rallies.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Trump, Biden Participate In Dueling Town Halls After Debate Cancellation [Video]

Trump, Biden Participate In Dueling Town Halls After Debate Cancellation

CBS4's Ty Russell shares the details of the conversations the candidates had Thursday night.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:44Published
Voters voice their opinions after Trump town hall in Miami [Video]

Voters voice their opinions after Trump town hall in Miami

Voter shared their thoughts after attending the town hall with President Trump in Miami

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:03Published

Tweets about this

PinkNews

PinkNews ‘Crazy’ Donald Trump savaged – yet again – by his lesbian niece Mary Trump after embarrassing town hall https://t.co/pJw7FRtCjr 58 minutes ago