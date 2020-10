PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 3 days ago Video Credit:- Published Lancashire to face toughest coronavirus restrictions as it enters Tier 3 01:18 Another 1.5 million people in England will be placed under the toughestcoronavirus restrictions this weekend as Lancashire moves into Tier 3. TheGovernment announced further measures to stem the “unrelenting rise” inCovid-19 cases in the North West county amid a furious row over restrictionsin...