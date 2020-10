You Might Like

Related news from verified sources 'Absolutely clueless' - Fulham fans react to Forest move for Anthony Knockaert Fulham have agreed to let the winger move to the City Ground on loan until January and the former Brighton player is reunited with boss Chris Hughton as Reds...

Nottingham Post 1 day ago



Nottingham Forest facing nervy wait in deal to sign West Brom's Kamil Grosicki The Reds want to sign the winger on loan from the Baggies and had hoped to beat the 5pm deadline having already secured a deal for Fulham winger Anthony...

Nottingham Post 1 day ago





Tweets about this