You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lancashire to face toughest coronavirus restrictions as it enters Tier 3



Another 1.5 million people in England will be placed under the toughestcoronavirus restrictions this weekend as Lancashire moves into Tier 3. TheGovernment announced further measures to stem the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:18 Published 5 days ago England and Wales ‘will consider extra restrictions on top of three-tier lockdown’, says Welsh health minister



England and Wales will consider extra coronavirus restrictions on top of the incoming three-tier lockdown, the Welsh health minister has said. Vaughan Gething said the new system alone would not be.. Credit: Yahoo News Duration: 01:20 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this