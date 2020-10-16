Global  
 

Drag Race icon Crystal Methyd talks sending nudes to RuPaul for a spot on All Stars and exploring her gender identity

PinkNews Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Drag Race star Crystal Methyd discussed pronouns and sending nudes to RuPaul for a spot on All Stars in a new interview. Crystal Methyd revealed she is determined to beat her top three spot with a round on All Stars. The Missouri queen was the underdog of season 12, beating off competition from more established …...
