Derby County 0-1 Watford: Joao Pedro curler gives Hornets victory

BBC News Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Joao Pedro's second-half curler gives Watford victory over Derby County, who remain winless at home in the Championship.
Watford F.C. Watford F.C. Association football club in England

Derby County F.C. Derby County F.C. Association football club in England


João Pedro (footballer, born 2001) Brazilian footballer


Hornet Hornet Genus of eusocial wasp


EFL Championship EFL Championship Second tier of the football pyramid of professional football league in England

