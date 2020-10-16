|
Derby County 0-1 Watford: Joao Pedro curler gives Hornets victory
Joao Pedro's second-half curler gives Watford victory over Derby County, who remain winless at home in the Championship.
Watford F.C. Association football club in England
BBC News
Derby County F.C. Association football club in England
João Pedro (footballer, born 2001) Brazilian footballer
Hornet Genus of eusocial wasp
EFL Championship Second tier of the football pyramid of professional football league in England
